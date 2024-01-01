This neoclassical Casco Viejo building, dating to 1910, houses the modest Museo de Historia de Panamá.
Palacio Municipal
Panama City
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.55 MILES
Celebrating Panama as the land bridge that has permitted astonishing biodiversity in the region, this world-class museum is a visual feast. Exhibits tell…
0.81 MILES
This wonderful privately owned museum features the best collection of Panamanian art anywhere, an excellent collection of works on paper by Latin American…
4.92 MILES
The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…
4.51 MILES
Founded on August 15, 1519, by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila, the city of Panamá was the first European settlement along the Pacific. For 150…
Panama Rainforest Discovery Center
17.9 MILES
Geared toward ecotourism and environmental education, this is an excellent facility for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Since you are probably here to…
0.26 MILES
At the tip of the southern point of Casco Viejo, this beautiful plaza pays homage to the French role in the construction of the canal. Its large stone…
13.24 MILES
This 195-sq-km national park is one of the most accessible tropical rainforests in Panama. It extends much of the way across the isthmus, from Limón on…
0.08 MILES
This Casco Viejo church protects the famous Altar de Oro (Golden Altar), the sole relic salvaged after privateer Henry Morgan sacked Panamá Viejo.
Nearby Panama City attractions
1. Museo de Historia de Panamá
The modest Museo de Historia de Panamá has a small selection of exhibits covering Panamanian history from the colonial period to the modern era.
2. Museo del Canal Interoceánico
0.02 MILES
This impressive museum is housed in a beautifully restored building that once served as the headquarters for the original French canal company. The Panama…
0.03 MILES
In this plaza, in the heart of Casco Viejo, Panama declared its independence from Colombia on November 3, 1903.
4. Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús
0.03 MILES
These days only a shell, this 1741 convent and church in Casco Viejo was destroyed in a fire and further damaged in an earthquake but remains a thing of…
0.05 MILES
The headquarters of the Panama archdiocese. Construction started on this 1796 cathedral in 1688.
0.08 MILES
This Casco Viejo church protects the famous Altar de Oro (Golden Altar), the sole relic salvaged after privateer Henry Morgan sacked Panamá Viejo.
7. Iglesia y Convento de Santo Domingo
0.11 MILES
Built in 1678, these gorgeous ruins in Casco Viejo are what remain after two major fires brought down the church's tower and interior areas. Left are the…
8. Museo de Arte Religioso Colonial
0.11 MILES
Housed beside the ruins of the Iglesia y Convento de Santo Domingo, the Museo de Arte Religioso Colonial has a collection of colonial-era religious…