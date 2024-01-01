Pomor Museum

Svalbard

This simple, appealing little museum outlines (in Russian only) the historical Pomor trade with mainland Russia, plus Russian mining and history on Svalbard. Especially worthwhile are the excellent geological exhibits and the collection of artefacts suggesting Russian activity in Svalbard prior to the archipelago's accepted European 'discovery' by Willem Barents.

