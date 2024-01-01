Pomor Museum

This simple, appealing little museum outlines (in Russian only) the historical Pomor trade with mainland Russia, plus Russian mining and history on Svalbard. Especially worthwhile are the excellent geological exhibits and the collection of artefacts suggesting Russian activity in Svalbard prior to the archipelago's accepted European 'discovery' by Willem Barents.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.11 MILES
This gallery of stunning Svalbard photos by Ole Jørgen Liodden and Roy Mangersnes is small but filled with utterly unforgettable images. A book that…
21.76 MILES
Deep inside a mountain, down beneath the permafrost, a vast artificial cavern, already dubbed the Doomsday Vault or a vegetarian Noah's Ark, was opened in…
22.86 MILES
Having opened for business in 2015, Svalbard's very own brewery makes the very quaffable Spitsbergen IPA, Spitsbergen Pilsener and Spitsbergen Pale Ale –…
23.29 MILES
Museum is the wrong word for this impressive exhibition space. Themes on display include life on the edge formerly led by whalers, trappers, seal and…
23.34 MILES
This fascinating private museum houses a stunning collection of artefacts, original newspapers and other documents relating to the history of polar…
22.02 MILES
Galleri Svalbard features the Svalbard-themed works of renowned Norwegian artist Kåre Tveter (1922–2012), so pure and cold they make you shiver, as well…
22.73 MILES
Some 50m south of Svalbard Kirke stand five weathered wooden steps, all alone, and a sign, 'Sykhustrappa' (Hospital Stairs). This is all that remains of…
22.74 MILES
The wooden Svalbard Kirke was first built in the 1920s but later rebuilt after being destroyed in the German invasion of WWII. It's a largely modern…
Nearby Svalbard attractions
0.06 MILES
The small wooden Orthodox chapel above the football pitch commemorates the twin disasters of 1996 (a plane crash) and 1997 (a mine explosion).
22.02 MILES
Attached to the Galleri Svalbard is the Kunstnersenteret, which serves as a workshop for local artists, with many of the works on sale.
22.18 MILES
High on the steep valley wall south of the town centre, the crumbling, evocative ruins of Mine No 2 loom over the town.
22.41 MILES
Southwest of the town centre lies a haunting little graveyard with simple white, wooden crosses. It dates from the early 20th century and includes the…
