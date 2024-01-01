In the same courtyard as the Archbishop's Palace, the National Military Museum is full of antique swords, armour and cannons, and recounts the days from 1700 to 1900, when the palace served as a Danish military installation. On the top floor is the Hjemmefront (Home Front) museum, devoted to Trondheim's role in the WWII resistance.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.07 MILES
Nidaros Cathedral is Scandinavia's largest medieval building, and the northernmost Gothic structure in Europe. Outside, the ornately embellished, altar…
0.89 MILES
This terrific museum is devoted to pop and rock music, mainly Norwegian, from the 1950s until yesterday. It's a dockside temple to R&B, where a huge…
0.05 MILES
The 12th-century archbishop's residence (Erkebispegården), commissioned around 1160 and Scandinavia's oldest secular building, is beside the cathedral. In…
0.39 MILES
Scandinavia's largest wooden palace, the 140-room late-baroque Stiftsgården, was constructed as a private residence in the late 18th century, at the…
Sverresborg Trøndelag Folkemuseum
1.24 MILES
Three kilometres west of the centre, this folk museum is one of the best of its kind in Norway. The indoor exhibition, Livsbilder (Images of Life),…
0.26 MILES
There's been a bridge here since 1681, connecting the city with the Kristiansten Fort and guarded at each end by a watch-house (although only one now…
2.38 MILES
The Ringve Museum is Norway's national museum for music and musical instruments. The Russian-born owner was a devoted collector of rare and antique…
0.49 MILES
For a bird's-eye view of the city, climb 10 minutes from the Gamle Bybro to Kristiansten Fort, built after Trondheim's great fire of 1681. During WWII the…
Nearby Trondheim attractions
7. King Olav Tryggvason Statue
0.31 MILES
The epicentre of town is Torvet, the central square (also spelt 'Torget') with its statue of King Olav Tryggvason atop a column that acts as a huge…
0.34 MILES
Children especially will enjoy the hands-on experiments at this practical, active centre with over 150 models to choose from.