National Military Museum

Trondheim

In the same courtyard as the Archbishop's Palace, the National Military Museum is full of antique swords, armour and cannons, and recounts the days from 1700 to 1900, when the palace served as a Danish military installation. On the top floor is the Hjemmefront (Home Front) museum, devoted to Trondheim's role in the WWII resistance.

