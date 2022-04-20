Overview

With its colourful warehouses, waterways and wooded hills, Norway's third-largest city is without doubt one of its most photogenic. Trondheim, the country's historic capital, is a pleasure to explore, with wide streets and a partly pedestrianised heart. Great cafes, restaurants and museums compete for attention, while Europe's northernmost Gothic cathedral doesn't need to try. Fishing boats putter around the harbour, gulls wheel and screech overhead, and beyond the city's outskirts there's a wealth of wilderness to explore.