With its colourful warehouses, waterways and wooded hills, Norway's third-largest city is without doubt one of its most photogenic. Trondheim, the country's historic capital, is a pleasure to explore, with wide streets and a partly pedestrianised heart. Great cafes, restaurants and museums compete for attention, while Europe's northernmost Gothic cathedral doesn't need to try. Fishing boats putter around the harbour, gulls wheel and screech overhead, and beyond the city's outskirts there's a wealth of wilderness to explore.
Nidaros Cathedral is Scandinavia's largest medieval building, and the northernmost Gothic structure in Europe. Outside, the ornately embellished, altar…
This terrific museum is devoted to pop and rock music, mainly Norwegian, from the 1950s until yesterday. It's a dockside temple to R&B, where a huge…
The 12th-century archbishop's residence (Erkebispegården), commissioned around 1160 and Scandinavia's oldest secular building, is beside the cathedral. In…
Scandinavia's largest wooden palace, the 140-room late-baroque Stiftsgården, was constructed as a private residence in the late 18th century, at the…
Sverresborg Trøndelag Folkemuseum
Three kilometres west of the centre, this folk museum is one of the best of its kind in Norway. The indoor exhibition, Livsbilder (Images of Life),…
There's been a bridge here since 1681, connecting the city with the Kristiansten Fort and guarded at each end by a watch-house (although only one now…
Museum of Natural History & Archaeology
This museum belongs to the Norwegian University of Science & Technology (NTNU). There's a hotchpotch of exhibits on the natural and human history of the…
During Trondheim's early years, the islet of Munkholmen, 2km offshore, was the town execution ground. Over the centuries it has been the site of a…
