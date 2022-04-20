Trondheim

Nidelva River and warehouses.

Overview

With its colourful warehouses, waterways and wooded hills, Norway's third-largest city is without doubt one of its most photogenic. Trondheim, the country's historic capital, is a pleasure to explore, with wide streets and a partly pedestrianised heart. Great cafes, restaurants and museums compete for attention, while Europe's northernmost Gothic cathedral doesn't need to try. Fishing boats putter around the harbour, gulls wheel and screech overhead, and beyond the city's outskirts there's a wealth of wilderness to explore.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Nidaros Domkirke

    Nidaros Domkirke

    Trondheim

    Nidaros Cathedral is Scandinavia's largest medieval building, and the northernmost Gothic structure in Europe. Outside, the ornately embellished, altar…

  Rockheim

    Rockheim

    Trondheim

    This terrific museum is devoted to pop and rock music, mainly Norwegian, from the 1950s until yesterday. It's a dockside temple to R&B, where a huge…

  Archbishop's Palace

    Archbishop's Palace

    Trondheim

    The 12th-century archbishop's residence (Erkebispegården), commissioned around 1160 and Scandinavia's oldest secular building, is beside the cathedral. In…

  Stiftsgården

    Stiftsgården

    Trondheim

    Scandinavia's largest wooden palace, the 140-room late-baroque Stiftsgården, was constructed as a private residence in the late 18th century, at the…

  Sverresborg Trøndelag Folkemuseum

    Sverresborg Trøndelag Folkemuseum

    Trondheim

    Three kilometres west of the centre, this folk museum is one of the best of its kind in Norway. The indoor exhibition, Livsbilder (Images of Life),…

  Gamle Bybro

    Gamle Bybro

    Trondheim

    There's been a bridge here since 1681, connecting the city with the Kristiansten Fort and guarded at each end by a watch-house (although only one now…

  Museum of Natural History & Archaeology

    Museum of Natural History & Archaeology

    Trondheim

    This museum belongs to the Norwegian University of Science & Technology (NTNU). There's a hotchpotch of exhibits on the natural and human history of the…

  Munkholmen

    Munkholmen

    Trondheim

    During Trondheim's early years, the islet of Munkholmen, 2km offshore, was the town execution ground. Over the centuries it has been the site of a…

Articles

Latest stories from Trondheim

Tours

The female farmers green-fueling Trondheim's sustainable food scene

Jun 1, 2023 • 8 min read

Jun 1, 2023 • 8 min read

