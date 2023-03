During Trondheim's early years, the islet of Munkholmen, 2km offshore, was the town execution ground. Over the centuries it has been the site of a Benedictine monastery, a prison, a fort and, finally, a customs house. Today it's a popular picnic venue and has the city's best beach. From mid-May to September, ferries leave at least hourly between 10am and 4pm or 6pm from beside the Ravnkloa Fish Market.