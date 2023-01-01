Museum of Natural History & Archaeology

This museum belongs to the Norwegian University of Science & Technology (NTNU). There's a hotchpotch of exhibits on the natural and human history of the Trondheim area: streetscapes and homes, ecclesiastical history, archaeological excavations and southern Sami culture. More ordered is the small, alluring display in a side building devoted to church history, and the fascinating everyday artefacts of the medieval section, covering Trondheim's history up to the great fire of 1681.