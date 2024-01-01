Islas Zapote & Zapotillo

The Río San Juan & Islas Solentiname

Avid birders won’t want to miss tiny Islas Zapote and Zapotillo, which feature Nicaragua’s highest concentration of birds, most famously flocks of roseate spoonbills that nest in February and March. Migratory birds of all kinds converge here between December and April – more than 30,000 nests have been counted by visiting biologists.

