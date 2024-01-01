Museum of South Taranaki

Taranaki & Whanganui

In little drive-through Pātea, 27km south of Hāwera, this creative museum does its impressive new timber facade and Māori maihi (entrance bargeboards) justice with engaging, community-focussed displays on South Taranaki history. Note the 1933 waka (canoe) remembrance sculpture across the street.

