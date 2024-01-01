The first consecrated burial ground in Canterbury, this hillside monument makes for a poignant wander. Follow the trail (up the hill) off Rue Brittan.
Old French Cemetery
Banks Peninsula
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Okains Bay Māori & Colonial Museum
Nearby Banks Peninsula attractions
An ongoing labour of love by local artist Josie Martin, this whimsical garden is really one giant artwork, a combination of sculpture and mosaics that…
