Pernami Mandir

The Terai & Mahabharat Range

As you approach Itahari centre from the highway you will see this large temple on the right riverbank just after you cross the signed Budhi Bridge. Most remarkable is a wild, colourful and very large statue of Shiva and several lesser gods struggling with a five-headed snake, a symbol of the struggle between good and evil.

Nearby The Terai & Mahabharat Range attractions

1. Charles Tower

14.03 MILES

Bhedetar is perched at 1420m and the soaring views over Everest and Makalu are spectacular on a clear day. The best views are from this tower named after…

2. Observation Tower

16.11 MILES

Provides broad views over the fields and forests near the park headquarters. Also a great place to hide from charging elephants.

3. Information Centre

16.16 MILES

The information centre at the park headquarters in Kusaha is actually an interesting museum, with displays of elephant, deer and arna skulls, along with a…