As you approach Itahari centre from the highway you will see this large temple on the right riverbank just after you cross the signed Budhi Bridge. Most remarkable is a wild, colourful and very large statue of Shiva and several lesser gods struggling with a five-headed snake, a symbol of the struggle between good and evil.
Pernami Mandir
The Terai & Mahabharat Range
