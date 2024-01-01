This courtyard-style Buddhist monastery is located behind the grass-covered Western Ashoka Stupa in Pulchowk.
Aksheshwar Mahavihar
Patan
Nearby Patan attractions
0.07 MILES
One of four Ashoka stupas marking the old city limits of Patan. Covered in grass beside the main road at Pulchowk.
0.35 MILES
Nepal's decade-long civil war has been marked by a photo exhibition that brings the conflict poignantly to life. Based on the book A People War by Nepali…
0.39 MILES
Nepal’s only zoo is in southwestern Patan by the Jawalakhel roundabout. The animals live in better conditions than you might expect and there are always…
0.39 MILES
This large pond is a hidden gem centred around a charming lakeshore pavilion. On the north side is three-tiered Chandeswari Temple built in 1663. Walk…
0.42 MILES
Northeast of the Pim Bahal Pokhari is Sulima Sq, a crumbling brick-lined space with a 17th-century Mahadev (Shiva) shrine. On the east side of the square…
0.62 MILES
This small Buddhist shrine lies just southwest of the Golden Temple.
0.62 MILES
0.63 MILES
This handsome stone temple was built in the Indian shikhara style.