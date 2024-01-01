Monumento a Cuauhtémoc

Zona Rosa & Reforma

LoginSave

Paseo de la Reforma’s busy intersection with Avenida Insurgentes is marked by the Monumento a Cuauhtémoc, memorializing the last Aztec emperor.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Teotihuacán

    27.32 MILES

    This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…

  • Palace Bellas Artes

    Palacio de Bellas Artes

    1.2 MILES

    Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…

  • Fountain in the courtyard of a government building, National Palace, Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico

    Palacio Nacional

    1.76 MILES

    As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…

  • Torre Latinoamericana

    Torre Latinoamericana

    1.2 MILES

    The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…

  • COYOACAN, MEXICO - NOV 1, 2016: Blue House (La Casa Azul), historic house and art museum dedicated to the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo 523430998

    Museo Frida Kahlo

    5.24 MILES

    Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…

  • The ruins of the Templo Mayor in Mexico City.

    Templo Mayor

    1.82 MILES

    Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Pirámide del Sol

    27.32 MILES

    The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…

  • Pirámide de Tepozteco, built on the peak of the Sierra de Tepoztlan, Mexico.

    Pirámide de Tepozteco

    29.84 MILES

    Tepoztlán's main sight is this 10m-high pyramid perched atop a sheer cliff at the end of a very steep paved path that begins at the end of Avenida del…

View more attractions

Nearby Zona Rosa & Reforma attractions

1. Monumento a la Madre

0.16 MILES

Just off Reforma, this monument and open plaza dedicated to mothers features a statue of a woman and child. The first brick was laid on Mother's Day (May…

2. Mundo Chocolate Museum

0.17 MILES

A beautifully restored 1909 building houses Mundo Chocolate, a museum and store known as MUCHO celebrating all things chocolate. The permanent exhibit…

3. Centro Bursátil

0.38 MILES

An angular tower and mirror-ball ensemble housing the nation’s Bolsa (stock exchange) marks the southern edge of the Colonia Cuauhtémoc.

4. Plaza de la República

0.43 MILES

Dominated by the copper-domed Monumento a la Revolución, you'll find this well-maintained plaza west of the Alameda Central. The grand art deco building…

6. Museo Nacional de la Revolución

0.45 MILES

Underlying the Plaza de la República, this museum covers a 63-year period, from the implementation of the constitution guaranteeing human rights in 1857…

8. Monumento a la Revolución

0.46 MILES

Unveiled in 1938, this monument contains the tombs of the revolutionary and post-revolutionary heroes Pancho Villa, Francisco Madero, Venustiano Carranza,…