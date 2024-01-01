Parroquia de Santa Catarina

The main church in the Lagunilla neighborhood, dating from the 16th century. Celebrations to its patron saint occur here every November 25.
25.6 MILES
This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…
0.66 MILES
Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…
0.58 MILES
As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…
0.71 MILES
The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…
6.22 MILES
Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…
0.43 MILES
Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…
25.6 MILES
The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…
Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo
7.56 MILES
If you saw the movie Frida (2002), you’ll recognize this museum, designed by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's friend, architect and painter Juan O’Gorman…
0.18 MILES
This Baroque church is all that remains of the first Dominican monastery to be established in Mexico. It makes a quieter alternative to the Catedral…
0.22 MILES
This was the headquarters of the Holy Inquisition in Nueva España until 1812. Today it houses the Museum of Mexican Medicine. The facade is covered in a…
0.26 MILES
Smaller and less hectic than nearby Zócalo, this plaza has long served as a base for scribes and printers. Descendants of those who did the paperwork for…
4. Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso
0.39 MILES
Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Siqueiros painted murals here in the 1920s. Most of the work on the main patio is by Orozco; look for the…
0.39 MILES
Every night the city’s mariachi bands belt out heartfelt ballads in this festive square. Wearing silver-studded outfits, they toot their trumpets and tune…
0.4 MILES
The Centro Cultural de España always has a variety of cutting-edge art exhibitions going on, such as 'Vibraciones' where visitors 'listened' to music…
7. Museo Archivo de la Fotografía
0.42 MILES
Occupying a 16th-century colonial-era building, the city's photo museum hosts changing exhibits focusing on all things Mexico City. Additionally, the…
0.43 MILES
