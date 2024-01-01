Ohrid's Upper Gate marks the entrance to the fortified old town. If you enter Ohrid by car, you may well drive through its stooped stone archway.
Gorna Porta
Ohrid
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.81 MILES
Adrift on Lake Prespa, Golem Grad was once the king's summer playground but is now home to wild tortoises, cormorants and pelicans, and perhaps a few…
14.16 MILES
Sveti Naum, 29km south of Ohrid, is an imposing sight on a bluff near the Albanian border and a popular day trip from Ohrid. Naum was a contemporary of St…
29.76 MILES
This 1974 monument, commemorating the Ilinden Uprising from 1903, is a marvel of Yugoslav architecture and a fantastic example of abstract historic…
0.34 MILES
Skimming the surface of the water along Ohrid's shore, snaking towards Kaneo fishing village and the town's most famous church, this over-water boardwalk…
Church of Sveti Jovan at Kaneo
0.44 MILES
This stunning 13th-century church is set on a cliff over the lake, about a 15-minute walk west of Ohrid's port area, and is possibly North Macedonia's…
29.49 MILES
Located 1km south of central Bitola, Heraclea Lyncestis is among North Macedonia's best archaeological sites, though the neglected state of the on-site…
25.15 MILES
Propping up the base of Pelister, just 5km from Bitola, the 830m-high mountainside hamlet of Dihovo is a charming spot, surrounded by thick pine forests…
0.26 MILES
Saluting the lake from Ohrid's hilltop, Plaošnik is home to the multidomed medieval Church of Sveti Kliment i Pantelejmon, the foundations of a 5th…
Nearby Ohrid attractions
1. Church of Sveta Bogorodica Perivlepta
0.03 MILES
Just inside the Gorna Porta, this 13th-century Byzantine church, whose name translates as 'Our Lady the Most Glorious', has vivid biblical frescoes (newly…
0.05 MILES
This small museum contains an impressive collection of Macedonian religious icons, from the 13th to the 18th century. It's right by the Church of Sveta…
0.07 MILES
Ohrid's impressive amphitheatre was built in the Hellenistic period (around 200 BC); the Romans later removed 10 rows to accommodate gladiators and used…
0.19 MILES
Ohrid's National Museum is housed over three floors of this remarkably well-preserved Old Town house, which dates from 1863 and was once owned by the…
0.19 MILES
Ohrid's grandest church, 11th-century Sveta Sofija is supported by columns and decorated with elaborate, if very faded, Byzantine frescoes, though they…
6. National Workshop for Handmade Paper
0.19 MILES
Here's a slightly random fact for you: Ohrid has been printing paper since the 16th century and this museum-cum-shop has one of only two copies of the…
0.21 MILES
The massive, turreted walls of Ohrid's 10th-century castle indicate the power of the medieval Bulgarian state. The ramparts offer fantastic views over the…
8. Sveta Bogorodica Bolnička & Sveti Nikola Bolnički
0.23 MILES
Bolnica means 'hospital' in Macedonian; during plagues visitors faced 40-day quarantines inside the walled confines of these petite churches, which are…