Welcome to Asahikawa

Asahikawa (旭川), Hokkaidō's second-largest city, carries the dual honour of having the most days with snowfall in all of Japan, as well as the record for the coldest temperature (–40°C). It is mainly used by travellers as a transit point for Wakkanai to the north, Daisetsuzan National Park to the southeast, and Biei and Furano to the south; however, if you find your travel plans waylaid by bad weather, this a pleasant city in which to spend a day or two, with a handful of sights and plenty of eating and drinking options.