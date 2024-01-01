Folly Point Lighthouse

Port Antonio

Near the Folly mansion stands the orange candy-striped Folly Point Lighthouse, built in 1888, which overlooks Monkey Island. Said island adds even more Gatsby-esque pathos to the story: Mitchell once housed a colony of pet monkeys here, introduced by son-in-law Hiram Bingham, the archaeologist who rediscovered Machu Picchu in 1911.

  • View on the beautiful Rech Falls near Manchioneal Village in Jamaica. This waterfalls are one of the most visited touristic attraction in Portland; Shutterstock ID 1552196666; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1552196666

    Reach Falls

    14.76 MILES

    Even in a country that abounds in waterfalls, Reach Falls stands out as one of the most beautiful places in Jamaica. The white rushing cascades are…

  • Idyllic surroundings - Blue Lagoon, Grand Cayman.

    Blue Lagoon

    3.93 MILES

    The waters that launched Brooke Shields’ movie career are by any measure one of the most beautiful spots in Jamaica. The 180ft-deep (55m) “Blue Hole” (as…

  • Interior of National Gallery.

    National Gallery of Jamaica

    27.78 MILES

    The superlative collection of Jamaican art housed by the National Gallery is the finest on the island and should on no account be missed. As well as…

  • Blue Mountains in Jamaica

    Blue Mountain Peak

    13.21 MILES

    Highest of the highlights, Blue Mountain Peak reaches 2256m above sea level, and no visit to the area should neglect a predawn hike to its summit for a…

  • Nanny Falls

    Nanny Falls

    7.32 MILES

    The idyllic waterfall and swimming hole of Nanny Falls is a 30-minute walk uphill from the end of Moore Town, passing under huge ferns, Jamaican apple…

  • Bob Marley Museum, Kingston, Jamaica

    Bob Marley Museum

    24.98 MILES

    The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…

  • Morant Point Lighthouse

    Morant Point Lighthouse

    25.31 MILES

    Bath is the gateway to the Morant peninsula which juts into the Caribbean Sea. The 30m-tall, red-and-white-striped lighthouse marks Morant Point, the…

  • Devon House in Kingston, Jamaica.

    Devon House

    25.77 MILES

    This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour,…

1. Folly

0.25 MILES

This rather appropriately named two-story, 60-room mansion on the peninsula east of East Harbour was built entirely of concrete in pseudo-Grecian style in…

2. Navy Island

0.69 MILES

In colonial days, the Royal Navy used this now-lush island to careen ships for repair. In the mid-20th century, Errol Flynn bought the island and built a…

3. Titchfield Peninsula

0.7 MILES

Along this hilly peninsula – known locally as ‘the Hill’ – are several dozen Victorian-style gingerbread houses, most notably DeMontevin Lodge, an ornate…

4. DeMontevin Lodge

0.71 MILES

This 1881 hotel, perched high on the Titchfield Peninsula, is one of Port Antonio's most iconic buildings despite (or possibly because of) it's slightly…

5. Bikini Beach

0.77 MILES

A small private city beach with a pretty lick of sand that's almost entirely wave-free, near the Errol Flynn Marina. There's a small grill shack offering…

6. Errol Flynn Marina

0.83 MILES

Port Antonio has one of the finest natural harbors in Jamaica, which has been converted into a posh yachting dock where sailboats moor and the well-to-do…

7. Cenotaph

0.92 MILES

Brightly whitewashed war memorial to Jamaicans of the British West India regiments who fought in the First and Second World Wars.

8. Christ Church

0.93 MILES

A redbrick Anglican building constructed in neo-Romanesque style around 1840 (much of the structure dates from 1903). Look for the brass lectern donated…