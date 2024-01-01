Rocca Aldobrandesca

Central Coast & Elba

Suvereto's crowning glory is this part-15th-century rocca (castle), abandoned in the 1600s and slowly being restored. The climb to it up winding village streets is steep but rewards with a magnificent panorama of surrounding fields and olive groves. On dusky pink summer evenings it's particularly enchanting.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Underground chamber tombs carved into the sandstone, Etruscan Necropolis of the Caves, Populonia. They all date back to the Hellenistic period (4th - 2nd century BC).

    Parco Archeologico di Baratti e Populonia

    10.49 MILES

    The Etruscan sites on display here are some of Tuscany's finest. Four marked walking trails lead through a vast green park, revealing a ruined town and…

  • Exterior view of Napoleon's Villa di San Martino.

    Museo Villa Napoleonica di San Martino

    28.66 MILES

    Napoleon personally supervised the transformation of what had been a large farmhouse in the hills 5km southwest of Portoferraio into an elegant villa…

  • Museo Etrusco Guarnacci

    Museo Etrusco Guarnacci

    24.07 MILES

    The vast collection of artefacts exhibited here makes this one of Italy's most impressive Etruscan collections. Found locally, they include some 600…

  • Cattedrale di San Cerbone

    Cattedrale di San Cerbone

    10.72 MILES

    Presiding over photogenic Piazza Garibaldi (aka Piazza Duomo), Massa Marittima's asymmetrically positioned 13th-century duomo (cathedral) is dedicated to…

  • Museo Diocesano d'Arte Sacra Volterra

    Museo Diocesano d'Arte Sacra Volterra

    24.08 MILES

    Offering an innovative and particularly satisfying museum experience, this collection of sacred art is housed in the still-functioning Chiesa di San…

  • Fonte dell'Abbondanza

    Fonte dell'Abbondanza

    10.77 MILES

    A rather risqué surprise lurks in the street-level loggia (balcony) of a 13th-century former wheat store close to Piazza Garibaldi. The loggia shelters…

  • Abbazia di San Galgano

    Abbazia di San Galgano

    24.5 MILES

    This now-ruined 13th-century Cistercian abbey was one of the finest Gothic buildings of its day. On a hill above is the tiny, round Romanesque Cappella di…

Nearby Central Coast & Elba attractions

1. Il Chiostro di San Francesco

0.12 MILES

A stroll from the main street, Via Giacomo Matteotti, uphill along Via del Crocifisso, brings you to these cloisters, all that remains of the 13th-century…

3. Parco delle Biancane

10.2 MILES

At this geothermal park 21km north of Massa Marittima, steam has been transformed into power by vapour turbines since 1916, supplying power to one million…

5. Museo Archeologico

10.7 MILES

Housed in the 13th-century Palazzo del Podestà, the historic residence of the town's chief magistrate, this archaeological museum has a small collection…

8. Arco Senese

10.82 MILES

Massa Marittima's immense, medieval Arco Senese soars overhead as you pass between the Città Vecchia and Città Nuova.