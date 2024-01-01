Temple D

Western Sicily

LoginSave

Northernmost of the temples on Selinunte's Acropolis is Temple D, built towards the end of the 6th century BC and dedicated to either Neptune or Venus.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parco Archeologico di Selinunte

    Parco Archeologico di Selinunte

    0.6 MILES

    The ancient Greek metropolis of Selinunte was built in the 7th century BC on a promontory overlooking the sea, and over two and a half centuries became…

  • Gibellina, Trapani, Italy. 11/07/2105.Cretto of Burri, land art work realized site-specific by Alberto Burri; Shutterstock ID 1697588782; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update Cretto di Burri

    Cretto di Burri

    16.16 MILES

    Midway between the ancient ruins of Selinunte (38km south) and Segesta (45km north) lies this extraordinary modern marvel – a disconcerting, lunar-like…

  • Greek temple in Selinunte

    Acropolis

    0.06 MILES

    The Acropolis, the heart of Selinunte's political and social life, occupies a slanted plateau overlooking the now-silted-up Gorgo di Cottone. Huddled in…

  • Mulino della Saline Infersa

    Mulino della Saline Infersa

    26.85 MILES

    The southernmost of the region's two salt museums is housed in a beautifully restored 16th-century windmill opposite the Mozia boat dock, 10km north of…

  • Mozia

    Mozia

    27.64 MILES

    Located on the tiny island of San Pantaleo, ancient Mozia (also known as Motya or Mothia) was one of the Mediterranean's most important Phoenician…

  • Museo del Satiro Danzante

    Museo del Satiro Danzante

    13.8 MILES

    The jewel in Mazara's crown, this museum revolves around its central exhibit, a bronze statue known as the Satiro danzante (Dancing Satyr), hauled from…

  • Eastern Temples

    Eastern Temples

    0.61 MILES

    The eastern temples are the most stunning of all Selinunte's ruins, crowned by the majestic Temple E. Built in the 5th century BC and reconstructed in…

  • Greek Theatre

    Greek Theatre

    24.67 MILES

    Crowning the summit of Monte Bàrbaro, this 3rd-century BC Greek theatre is Segesta’s most prominent ruin after its famous Doric temple. The theatre…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Sicily attractions

1. Temple C

0.03 MILES

Virtually the symbol of Selinunte, Temple C is the oldest temple on the site, built in the middle of the 6th century BC. The stunning metopes found by…

2. Temple B

0.06 MILES

Up on Selinunte's Acropolis, this smaller temple dates from the Hellenistic period and could have been dedicated to the Agrigentan physiologist and…

3. Acropolis

0.06 MILES

The Acropolis, the heart of Selinunte's political and social life, occupies a slanted plateau overlooking the now-silted-up Gorgo di Cottone. Huddled in…

4. Temple A

0.08 MILES

Temple A, along with Temple O, is closer to the sea than Selinunte's other temples. These two are also Selinunte's most recent temples, dating back…

5. Temple O

0.1 MILES

Temple O, along with Temple A, is closer to the sea than Selinunte's other temples. These two are also Selinunte's most recent temples, dating back…

6. Ancient City

0.21 MILES

Occupying the hill of Manuzza, to the north of the acropolis, the Ancient City, where most of Selinunte's inhabitants lived, is the least excavated of all…

7. Lido di Zabbara

0.33 MILES

No visit to Selinunte is complete without a walk along this attractive stretch of beach below the archaeological site, which affords marvellous views back…

8. Sanctuary of Malophoros

0.47 MILES

Walk west about 20 minutes from the acropolis across the now-dry river Modione (formerly the Selinon), then up a dirt path, and you'll reach the ravaged…