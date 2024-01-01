Museo Etnografico Sa Domo ‘e sos Marras

Golfo di Orosei

LoginSave

Housed in an 18th-century noble villa, the Museo Etnografico Sa Domo ‘e sos Marras contains a fascinating collection of rural paraphernalia. There’s a loom made out of juniper wood, a donkey-drawn millstone and a small display of children’s toys. Upstairs, rooms have been decorated in their original 18th-century style.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cala Goloritze, Orosei Gulf, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Goloritzè

    19.59 MILES

    The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…

  • Tiscali

    Tiscali

    11.95 MILES

    Hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu, the mysterious nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological…

  • Cala Mariolu

    Cala Mariolu

    18.39 MILES

    Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…

  • Woman hiking inside the deepest canyon in Europe - Activity and Health concept - Gola Su Gorroppu.

    Gola Su Gorropu

    15.22 MILES

    Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…

  • Su Gologone

    Su Gologone

    9.14 MILES

    Tucked beneath sheer limestone cliffs, this gorgeous mountain spring is the final outflow point for Italy's largest underground river system. Water…

  • Museo Etnografico Sardo

    Museo Etnografico Sardo

    15.49 MILES

    Beautifully renovated in 2016, this museum zooms in on Sardinian folklore, harbouring a peerless collection of filigree jewellery, carpets, tapestries,…

  • Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    21.25 MILES

    Get a firsthand feel for Mamoiada's carnival at this small but engaging museum. The three-part exhibit starts with a film that allows you to vicariously…

  • Trail to grotta del Bue Marino in Cala Gonone, Sardinia, Italy

    Grotta del Bue Marino

    9.61 MILES

    It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…

View more attractions

Nearby Golfo di Orosei attractions

1. Chiesa di San Sebastiano

4.16 MILES

The most appealing of all Orosei’s churches, the humble yet highly atmospheric 8th-century Chiesa di San Sebastiano is on Piazza San Sebastiano, with a…

2. Chiesa di San Antonio

4.18 MILES

On the fringes of the historic centre, this church dates largely from the 15th century. The broad, uneven courtyard surrounding it is lined with squat…

3. Prigione Vecchia

4.24 MILES

On the southern edge of Piazza Sas Animas rises the 15m-high hulk of the Prigione Vecchia, also known as the Castello, a tower left over from a medieval…

4. Chiesa del Rosario

4.27 MILES

Just off Orosei's main square (Piazza del Popolo), the baroque ochre-hued Chiesa del Rosario, with its trio of wooden crosses, wouldn’t look out of place…

5. Chiesa di San Giacomo

4.31 MILES

Presiding over Piazza del Popolo is this Spanish-style church, with its imposing neoclassical facade and a series of tiled domes. Its terrace commands…

6. Grotta di Ispinigoli

4.72 MILES

A short drive north of Dorgali, off the SS125, the fairy-tale-like Grotta di Ispinigoli is a veritable forest of glittering rock formations, including the…

7. Spiaggia Su Barone

5.02 MILES

This strip of pale-golden sand fringed by topaz waters runs 5km south from Orosei, undergoing several name changes along the way (Spiaggia Su Barone,…

8. S’Ena ‘e Thomes

5.19 MILES

Signposted 3km north of the intersection of the SP38 and the SS129 (Nuoro–Orosei road), S'Ena 'e Thomes is a fine example of a tomba di gigante (literally…