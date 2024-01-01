A dusty arena surrounded by towering umbrella pines, Piazza di Siena is used to host Rome's top equestrian event in May. It was created in the late 18th century at the behest of the Borghese prince Marcantonio IV and named after the city of Siena, the Borghese family's original home town.
Nearby Rome attractions
0.13 MILES
No one can resist the lure of Rome's most celebrated park, full of wooded glades, gardens and grassy banks.
0.2 MILES
The Orangery of Villa Borghese provides the handsome setting for the art collection of billionaire cosmetics magnate Carlo Bilotti. The main focus are 18…
0.21 MILES
Designed and laid out in the late 18th century, this leafy area is centred on a small, romantic lake where you can hire a rowing boat. The highlight,…
0.23 MILES
Rome’s zoo hosts a predictable collection of animals, with 200 species from five continents housed on its 18-hectare site in Villa Borghese. It probably…
0.27 MILES
If you only have time for one art gallery in Rome, make it the Museo e Galleria Borghese.
0.35 MILES
Housed in a vast belle époque palace, this oft-overlooked modern-art gallery, known locally as GNAM, is an unsung gem. Its superlative collection runs the…
0.44 MILES
Built for Cardinal Ricci da Montepulciano in 1540, this sumptuous Renaissance palace was purchased by Ferdinando de' Medici in 1576 and remained in Medici…
0.46 MILES
One of Rome's best viewpoints, Pincio Hill is worth the climb.