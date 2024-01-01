One of Florence's most beautiful 'small' palazzi, this golden abode was built in 1465 for Giovanni Boni, a very rich member of the Money Changing Guild, but was taken over by the Antinori wine-making dynasty in the 16th century. Over 100 palazzi were built in the 15th century, when mercantile Florence was at its peak.
Palazzo Antinori
Santa Maria Novella
