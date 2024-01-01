Grandly tiled, the mosque's dome and minaret appear best at dawn and dusk, when they're framed by the giant revolutionary 'organ-pipes' monument of Enqelab Sq.
Rasul-Ullah Mosque
Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.76 MILES
Dominating the skyline, Iran's magnificent 'Taj Mahal' rises dramatically 48m above the surrounding dusty archaeological digs and crumbling city walls…
0.24 MILES
The archaeology museum is home to four of the fascinating 'Saltmen' mummies discovered over the years in the Chehrabad Salt Mine (now an archaeological…
0.13 MILES
This intriguing long, narrow, mostly brick-vaulted bazaar hides abandoned caravanserai, subterranean chaykhanehs (teahouses), historic mosques and just…
0.16 MILES
Philosopher Soravardi’s bust can be seen on a library wall. The 1851 Baha’i massacres were perpetrated in lanes behind the wall.
0.41 MILES
This beautiful mosque dedicated to Hossein catches the setting sun perfectly from its western face. It's off Ferdosi St.
0.17 MILES
Madraseh cells line the inner courtyard of this sizeable 1826 mosque, accessed through a spired portal on Imam St.
0.22 MILES
A delicate shrine to Seyyed Ibrahim set inside peaceful grounds right in the centre of the city.
24.46 MILES
Set amid semi-desert 1.5km due south of Oljeitu Mausoleum, this bright-turquoise-topped, lonely tomb was built by Safavid Shah Tahmasp to honour Hasan…
Nearby Iran attractions
0.13 MILES
This intriguing long, narrow, mostly brick-vaulted bazaar hides abandoned caravanserai, subterranean chaykhanehs (teahouses), historic mosques and just…
0.16 MILES
Philosopher Soravardi’s bust can be seen on a library wall. The 1851 Baha’i massacres were perpetrated in lanes behind the wall.
0.17 MILES
Madraseh cells line the inner courtyard of this sizeable 1826 mosque, accessed through a spired portal on Imam St.
0.22 MILES
A delicate shrine to Seyyed Ibrahim set inside peaceful grounds right in the centre of the city.
0.24 MILES
The archaeology museum is home to four of the fascinating 'Saltmen' mummies discovered over the years in the Chehrabad Salt Mine (now an archaeological…
0.26 MILES
Hidden in a back lane, this cute mosque has a pair of pepper-grinder-like turrets. To find it, head north up Ferdosi St from Sabz Sq, then turn left into…
0.26 MILES
A traditional Qajar subterranean wash house full of female mannequins, in the clothing of the era, showing how it used to be done. There's also a small…
0.41 MILES
This beautiful mosque dedicated to Hossein catches the setting sun perfectly from its western face. It's off Ferdosi St.