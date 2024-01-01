Ghum Museum

This museum inside Ghum station has a collection of memorabilia and photos from the bygone days of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. In an outer courtyard, you'll find Baby Sivok, the oldest engine of the railway. Toy-train joy rides stop at Ghum for half an hour and museum admission is included in the joy-ride ticket.
