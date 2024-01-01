Ghum Museum

Darjeeling

This museum inside Ghum station has a collection of memorabilia and photos from the bygone days of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. In an outer courtyard, you'll find Baby Sivok, the oldest engine of the railway. Toy-train joy rides stop at Ghum for half an hour and museum admission is included in the joy-ride ticket.

  • Women plucking tea at Makaibari tea plantation, Darjeeling, West Bengal, India, Asia

    Makaibari

    10.26 MILES

    If you like tea, you should visit this celebrated organic and biodynamic Darjeeling tea estate. Walk-in visits to the processing factory, with huge…

  • No. 272 Mountaineer narrow gauge steam locomotive in engine shed at Darjeeling Railway Station.

    Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

    2.11 MILES

    The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, known affectionately as the toy train, made its first journey along its precipice-topping, 2ft-wide tracks in 1881 and…

  • Singalila National Park

    Singalila National Park

    16.94 MILES

    Singalila National Park covers the Indian side of the scenic Singalila Ridge, the Darjeeling region's finest trekking area, along the India–Nepal border…

  • Buddha Park

    Buddha Park

    22.12 MILES

    With a breathtaking backdrop of Himalayan peaks, the gigantic, 41m-tall Buddha statue is one of Sikkim's most iconic sights. Finished in 2013, it's…

  • Resum Gompa

    Resum Gompa

    15.21 MILES

    This wobbly old temple is a peaceful, half-forgotten delight with appealingly naive paintings and an incredible 360-degree mountain panorama. There's no…

  • Norbugang Park

    Norbugang Park

    25 MILES

    All aflutter with prayer flags, the Norbugang 'coronation park' is a historic woodland garden containing a small temple, a huge prayer wheel, a chorten…

  • Samdruptse

    Samdruptse

    14.12 MILES

    Visible for miles, this 45m-high statue of Padmasambhava (Guru Rimpoche) is painted in shimmering copper and gilt and sits on a lotus plinth high above…

  • Char Dham

    Char Dham

    11.3 MILES

    This unmissable feast of colour is a remarkable Hindu religious theme park crowning Solophuk hilltop, 5km southwest of Namchi. It brings together replicas…

1. Guru Sakya Gompa

0.17 MILES

This fortress-style Sakya-school monastery, established in 1909 and with a big new temple consecrated in 2015, conducts prayer sessions between 5.30am and…

2. Samten Choeling Gompa

0.32 MILES

The active Tibetan-style Samten Choeling Gompa has the largest Buddha statue in West Bengal, a chorten containing the ashes of the German Buddhist mystic…

3. Yiga Choeling Gompa

0.46 MILES

Yiga Choeling Gompa, the Darjeeling area's most famous monastery, founded in 1850, houses up to 40 monks of the Gelugpa school. The serene temple has…

4. Batasia Loop

0.68 MILES

If you’re travelling on the toy train, look out for this famous railway loop that goes around an open-air war memorial, erected in honour of the brave…

5. Druk Sangag Choeling Gompa

1.05 MILES

About half way along the road between Darjeeling and Ghum is the huge Druk Sangak Choeling Gompa, inaugurated by the Dalai Lama in 1993. Known for its…

6. Mak Dhog Gompa

1.25 MILES

This century-old Nyingma-school monastery is run by people from Yolmo in Langtang, Nepal, who emigrated here 150 years ago. The atmospheric upper-floor…

7. Japanese Peace Pagoda

1.36 MILES

Perched on a hillside 2km south of the town centre, the gleaming white, 28m-high Peace Pagoda is one of more than 70 pagodas built around the world by the…

8. Dhirdham Mandir

2.08 MILES

Darjeeling's most conspicuous Hindu temple is a replica of the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. It’s easy to find – just below Darjeeling train…