Jagathia Haveli

Rajasthan

LoginSave

On the east wall of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) look for the animated railway station scene. In one carriage a man appears to be in a passionate embrace with his wife, but look closer and you can see he is furiously beating her. Another man races along on a bicycle pursued by a dog.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Le Prince Haveli

    Le Prince Haveli

    17.56 MILES

    This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…

  • Char Chowk Haveli

    Char Chowk Haveli

    13.42 MILES

    Beneath the eaves on the northern external wall of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), you’ll find a picture of a bird standing on an…

  • Khetri Mahal

    Khetri Mahal

    18.6 MILES

    A series of small laneways at the western end of Nehru Bazaar (a short rickshaw drive north of the bus station) leads to the imposing Khetri Mahal, a…

  • Aath Havelis

    Aath Havelis

    4.28 MILES

    To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900…

  • Dundlod Fort

    Dundlod Fort

    0.08 MILES

    This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…

  • Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli

    Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli

    18.77 MILES

    On the northern side of Nehru Bazaar is Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli (1896). A train runs merrily across the front facade. Above the entrance to the…

  • Sone ki Dukan Haveli

    Sone ki Dukan Haveli

    23.41 MILES

    The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold…

  • Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri

    Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri

    24.12 MILES

    The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…

View more attractions

Nearby Rajasthan attractions

1. Satyanarayan Temple

0.03 MILES

In a small square to the right just before the entrance to Dundlod Fort is this Hindu temple, built in 1911. On the temple’s western wall is a long frieze…

2. Seth Arjun Das Goenka Haveli

0.05 MILES

A short distance south of Satyanarayan Temple is the restored 1875–85 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) belonging to the Goenka family…

3. Dundlod Fort

0.08 MILES

This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…

5. Hem Raj Kulwal Haveli

3.99 MILES

This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) is empty and locked, but the key is kept at the Koolwal Kothi hotel opposite and you may be…

6. Khedwal Bhavan

4.03 MILES

The still-inhabited Khedwal Bhavan features beautiful mirrorwork above the entrance to the inner courtyard, and fine blue tilework. A locomotive is…

8. Morarka Uattara Haveli

4.24 MILES

A haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) owned by the Morarka family, with some fine paintings, including miniatures above the entrance…