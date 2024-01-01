On the east wall of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) look for the animated railway station scene. In one carriage a man appears to be in a passionate embrace with his wife, but look closer and you can see he is furiously beating her. Another man races along on a bicycle pursued by a dog.
Jagathia Haveli
Rajasthan
