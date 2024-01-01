This concrete pillar, erected to commemorate Indian independence, stands in the middle of a seven-way junction in the southwestern part of town.
Jai Stambh
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.51 MILES
An almost mandatory final stop on 4WD tours, Dhoopgarh looks west over endless valleys, hills and forests and has a broad stepped terrace for everyone to…
1.7 MILES
A short distance downstream from the Apsara Vihar pools, the stream plunges off the cliff in central India's highest single-drop fall (107m), Rajat Prapat…
1.48 MILES
A pool underneath a small waterfall, above a canyon southeast of town, this is the best of Pachmarhi’s natural pools for swimming. It's a drive of about 1…
3.56 MILES
Chauragarh (1308m), Madhya Pradesh’s third-highest peak, is topped by a sizeable and panoramic Shiva temple that attracts tens of thousands of pilgrims…
3.21 MILES
Ten kilometres south of the Jai Stambh by paved road, a path leading 30m into the damp gloom reveals a lingam with attendant priest. This is the beginning…
0.59 MILES
These five ancient rock dwellings are believed to have been carved by Buddhists as early as the 4th century. The foundations of a brick Buddhist stupa…
0.36 MILES
Looking like it has fallen straight out of a twee little English village, Pachmarhi's beautiful Gothic-revival Protestant church was built back in 1875,…
2.38 MILES
Accessed by a trail of about 2.5km from the road towards Reechgarh, this ancient rock shelter is notable for its (now sadly faded) rock paintings,…
Nearby Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh attractions
0.36 MILES
Looking like it has fallen straight out of a twee little English village, Pachmarhi's beautiful Gothic-revival Protestant church was built back in 1875,…
0.59 MILES
These five ancient rock dwellings are believed to have been carved by Buddhists as early as the 4th century. The foundations of a brick Buddhist stupa…
1.34 MILES
The pretty waterfall and pools at Bee Falls can almost be reached by bike (you have to walk the last quarter-kilometre or so).
1.48 MILES
A pool underneath a small waterfall, above a canyon southeast of town, this is the best of Pachmarhi’s natural pools for swimming. It's a drive of about 1…
1.54 MILES
This cave temple is in a beautiful gorge 1km along a road that’s signed just north of the town limits. The small Shiva shrine is hidden under a huge…
1.65 MILES
Also known as Suicide Point, Handi Khoh is a viewpoint on the lip of 100m-deep, densely forested canyon, with Chauragarh visible in the distance.
1.7 MILES
A short distance downstream from the Apsara Vihar pools, the stream plunges off the cliff in central India's highest single-drop fall (107m), Rajat Prapat…
1.85 MILES
Accessible by road 3.3km west of the Jai Stambh, this is a strange natural amphitheatre, reached through a cavelike passage between rocks.