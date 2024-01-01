Behind the Jehangir Mahal, the 'camel stables' (possibly, in fact, a royal pleasure pavilion) overlook a green landscape dotted with monuments.
Camel Stables
Orchha
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.33 MILES
The spectacular soaring spires of the 16th-century Chaturbhuj Temple are visible from all over town. The Chaturbhuj has never been used for its intended…
0.05 MILES
The Jehangir Mahal, an assault course of steep staircases and precipitous walkways, represents a zenith of Indo-Islamic architecture. More decorative than…
0.58 MILES
Funerary monuments to Orchha royalty, the huge and serene chhatris rise beside the Betwa River at the south end of town. They’re best seen at dusk, when…
0.36 MILES
At the west end of a lively square is the pink- and tangerine-domed Ram Raja Temple, the only temple where Rama is worshipped as a king and busy with…
0.14 MILES
In several rooms of the 16th-century Raj Mahal, deities such as Brahma, Vishnu, the Buddha, Rama, Krishna, Sita and Ganesh, plus Orchha royalty, wrestle,…
0.35 MILES
Prince Dinman Hardol is venerated as a hero in Bundelkhand for committing suicide to ‘prove his innocence’ over a supposed affair with his brother's wife…
0.89 MILES
This soaring temple-cum-fort, on the road out to Ganj village, has fine rooftop views and well-preserved murals on the ceilings of its domed towers.
0.06 MILES
Built for a famous lover of the 16th-century Raja Indrajit, this pavilion features murals of Praveen in various dance poses, plus one of Indrajit on…
Nearby Orchha attractions
0.03 MILES
Has fine vaulted ceilings.
0.06 MILES
Gate in the northeastern part of the palace area.
0.13 MILES
This ruined noble mansion in the palace area dates from the 17th century.
0.19 MILES
Courtiers built their own mansions within the fortified walls of the palace area. This one, built in the 17th century, was one of the largest.
0.3 MILES
The second gate you pass through entering Orchha from the north.