Jahangir Mahal is a palace that was exclusively built by Bir Singh Deo in 1605 to humor the Mughal emperor Jahangir who was a guest of the Maharaja for one night only. The palace is built in four levels with elegant architectural features of both Muslim and Rajput architecture. Its layout is a symmetrical square built in the inner courtyard of the fort and has eight large domes. It has a plethora of rooms with arcaded openings, projecting platforms and windows with lattice design work. The roof above top floor of this Mahal is accessed through a steep stairway. It provides picture perfect views of the temples and the Betwa River outside the fort complex.

Orchha could make towns many times its size green with jealousy. At heart, Orchha is nothing but a tiny, agricultural village that shouldn't really be of much interest to anyone, but it was blessed by history: for nearly 300 years it was one of the most important urban areas in this part of India. This has left the small town with a supreme display of Mughal-influenced Rajput architecture in the shape of spectacular palaces, temples and royal chhatris (cenotaphs). And thanks to an important temple dedicated to Rama, it's also a major pilgrimage and spiritual centre. Combine these with a laid-back atmosphere, some fabulous accommodation options, as well as opportunities to enjoy the surrounding pastoral countryside, with walking, cycling and rafting all on the agenda, and you'll understand why Orchha can be considered one of the highlights of Madhya Pradesh.

    Ram Raja Temple

    Orchha

    At the west end of a lively square is the pink- and tangerine-domed Ram Raja Temple, the only temple where Rama is worshipped as a king and busy with…

  • Chaturbhuj Temple

    Chaturbhuj Temple

    Orchha

    The spectacular soaring spires of the 16th-century Chaturbhuj Temple are visible from all over town. The Chaturbhuj has never been used for its intended…

  • Jehangir Mahal

    Jehangir Mahal

    Orchha

    The Jehangir Mahal, an assault course of steep staircases and precipitous walkways, represents a zenith of Indo-Islamic architecture. More decorative than…

  • Chhatris

    Chhatris

    Orchha

    Funerary monuments to Orchha royalty, the huge and serene chhatris rise beside the Betwa River at the south end of town. They’re best seen at dusk, when…

  • Raj Mahal

    Raj Mahal

    Orchha

    In several rooms of the 16th-century Raj Mahal, deities such as Brahma, Vishnu, the Buddha, Rama, Krishna, Sita and Ganesh, plus Orchha royalty, wrestle,…

  • Phool Bagh

    Phool Bagh

    Orchha

    Prince Dinman Hardol is venerated as a hero in Bundelkhand for committing suicide to ‘prove his innocence’ over a supposed affair with his brother's wife…

  • Palaki Mahal

    Palaki Mahal

    Orchha

    The dilapidated Palaki Mahal, immediately north of the Ram Raja Temple, was the palace of Dinman Hardol (son of Bir Singh Deo), who committed suicide to …

  • Lakshmi Narayan Temple

    Lakshmi Narayan Temple

    Orchha

    This soaring temple-cum-fort, on the road out to Ganj village, has fine rooftop views and well-preserved murals on the ceilings of its domed towers.

