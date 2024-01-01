The dilapidated Palaki Mahal, immediately north of the Ram Raja Temple, was the palace of Dinman Hardol (son of Bir Singh Deo), who committed suicide to ‘prove his innocence’ over a supposed affair with his brother Jhujar’s wife and is venerated as a hero in Bundelkhand culture. Its two open courtyards are full of souvenir sellers.
