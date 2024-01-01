Palaki Mahal

Orchha

The dilapidated Palaki Mahal, immediately north of the Ram Raja Temple, was the palace of Dinman Hardol (son of Bir Singh Deo), who committed suicide to ‘prove his innocence’ over a supposed affair with his brother Jhujar’s wife and is venerated as a hero in Bundelkhand culture. Its two open courtyards are full of souvenir sellers.

