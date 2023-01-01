The spectacular soaring spires of the 16th-century Chaturbhuj Temple are visible from all over town. The Chaturbhuj has never been used for its intended purpose of housing the Rama idol that remains in the Ram Raja Temple next door. You can climb a steep, dark staircase, from the door at the northwest corner of its central interior space, to emerge among the mossy roof pinnacles for the best views in town. Look out for vultures nesting on the roof spires.

Warning 1: no guardrails! Warning 2: devious characters hanging around in the temple might try to make you believe the staircase door is locked, in the hope of a tip for 'unlocking' it.