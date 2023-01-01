At the west end of a lively square is the pink- and tangerine-domed Ram Raja Temple, the only temple where Rama is worshipped as a king and busy with crowds of devotees every day. Built as a palace for Madhukar Shah’s wife in the 16th century, it became a temple when an image of Rama, temporarily installed by the rani, proved impossible to move. Groups of saddhus gather here, and on weekends and holidays the place buzzes with pilgrims.

In addition to shoe removal, you must also remove any leather belts to enter, and photography is prohibited.