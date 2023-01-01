Built in 1613 by Maharaja Bir Singh Deo of Orchha, Jhansi Fort still has impressive double walls (though the crocodile-infested moat has dried up) and bears few of the scars suffered during the First War of Independence. These days its well-tended grounds make for a pleasant stroll, and there are good views of the city.

Near the flag turret is a parapet, over which the fleeing Rani Lakshmibai, with her adopted son mounted behind her, rode her horse. The horse is said to have died, while the rani and her son survived – the story still seems incredible looking at the steep, rocky slope 15m below.