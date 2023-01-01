The Jehangir Mahal, an assault course of steep staircases and precipitous walkways, represents a zenith of Indo-Islamic architecture. More decorative than the Raj Mahal, it was built, or at least completed, in the early 17th century by Bir Singh Deo, possibly for a visit by emperor Jehangir. Its walls are crowned by eight domed turrets and eight slender domed pavilions, with eight more pavilions on the level below.

Beautifully composed sightlines carry your gaze through successive arches and doorways to jali (carved lattice) screens with views over the countryside or town around.