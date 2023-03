Funerary monuments to Orchha royalty, the huge and serene chhatris rise beside the Betwa River at the south end of town. They’re best seen at dusk, when birds reel above the children splashing at the river ghats and cinematic sunsets drop across the river. Bir Singh Deo's chhatri is set slightly apart, right on the riverbank.

The best views are from the far bank of the river.