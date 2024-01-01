Kerala Dinesh Beedi Co-Operative

Kannur

LoginSave

The Kannur region is known for the manufacture of beedis, those tiny Indian cigarettes deftly rolled inside green leaves. This is one of the largest and purportedly best manufacturers, with a factory at Thottada, 3km inland from Thottada Beach. A skilled individual can roll up to 1000 beedis a day! Visitors are welcome to look around; hours can vary.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • CRAEHJ Cannon, Fort St. Angelo, Kannur Fort or Kannur Kotta built by Francisco de Almeida, near Kannur or Cannanore, Kerala

    Fort St Angelo

    3.38 MILES

    One of the earliest Portuguese settlements in India (constructed with permission from Kannur's rulers), the 1505 St Angelo Fort looms tall on a promontory…

  • Thalasseri Fort

    Thalasseri Fort

    7.97 MILES

    The coastal town of Thalasseri (formerly Tellicherry), 20km southeast of Kannur, was a major cardamom and pepper export hub under the British East India…

  • Arakkal Museum

    Arakkal Museum

    3 MILES

    Housed in part of the royal palace of the Arakkal family, a powerful Kannur dynasty with its roots dating to the 12th century, this harbourfront museum…

  • Thottada Beach

    Thottada Beach

    1.06 MILES

    Framed by low palm-sprinkled headlands and a shallow lagoon, this beautiful powdery gold-sand expanse, 8km southeast of Kannur centre, is home to the area…

  • Loknath Weavers’ Co-operative

    Loknath Weavers’ Co-operative

    2.7 MILES

    Established in 1955, this is one of the oldest cooperatives in Kannur and occupies a large building where weavers busily work away to the click of looms…

  • Payyambalam Beach

    Payyambalam Beach

    4.96 MILES

    Kannur town's main sandy strand is the blonde, 4km-long Payyambalam Beach, 3km west of the train station, just past the military cantonment.

  • Kerala Folklore Academy

    Kerala Folklore Academy

    6.37 MILES

    At this traditional-arts training academy overlooking Chirakkal Pond, 6km north of Kannur, you can see vibrantly coloured folklore costumes in the museum…

View more attractions

Nearby Kannur attractions

1. Thottada Beach

1.06 MILES

Framed by low palm-sprinkled headlands and a shallow lagoon, this beautiful powdery gold-sand expanse, 8km southeast of Kannur centre, is home to the area…

2. Loknath Weavers’ Co-operative

2.7 MILES

Established in 1955, this is one of the oldest cooperatives in Kannur and occupies a large building where weavers busily work away to the click of looms…

3. Arakkal Museum

3 MILES

Housed in part of the royal palace of the Arakkal family, a powerful Kannur dynasty with its roots dating to the 12th century, this harbourfront museum…

4. Fort St Angelo

3.38 MILES

One of the earliest Portuguese settlements in India (constructed with permission from Kannur's rulers), the 1505 St Angelo Fort looms tall on a promontory…

5. Payyambalam Beach

4.96 MILES

Kannur town's main sandy strand is the blonde, 4km-long Payyambalam Beach, 3km west of the train station, just past the military cantonment.

6. Kerala Folklore Academy

6.37 MILES

At this traditional-arts training academy overlooking Chirakkal Pond, 6km north of Kannur, you can see vibrantly coloured folklore costumes in the museum…

7. Thalasseri Fort

7.97 MILES

The coastal town of Thalasseri (formerly Tellicherry), 20km southeast of Kannur, was a major cardamom and pepper export hub under the British East India…