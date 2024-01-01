Museum

Kodagu (Coorg) Region

Quirky museum within a old church, inside Madikeri's fort complex. Its eclectic exhibits are very poorly laid out.

Nearby Kodagu (Coorg) Region attractions

1. Madikeri Fort

0.06 MILES

There are good views from this hilltop fort, built by Tipu Sultan in the 16th century, though today it’s the less glamorous site of the municipal…

2. Raja’s Seat

0.47 MILES

A very popular spot to enjoy sunset, as the raja himself did, with fantastic outlooks to rolling hills and endless valleys.

3. Raja’s Tombs

0.91 MILES

These domed tombs are built in Indo-Sarcenic style and serve as the resting place for Kodava royalty and dignitaries. Located 7km from Madikeri: take an…

4. Abbi Falls

2.98 MILES

A spectacular sight after the rainy season, these 21.3m-high falls can pack a punch.

5. Nalakunad Palace

14.49 MILES

At the bottom of the region's highest peak, Tadiyendamol (1745m), is Nalakunad Palace, the former hunting lodge of a Kodagu king dating from 1794. There…

6. Golden Temple

15.39 MILES

The highlight of Namdroling Monastery is the spectacular Golden Temple, presided over by three 18m-high gold-plated Buddha statues. The temple is at its…

7. Zangdogpalri Temple

15.43 MILES

An ornate temple that's part of the atmospheric Namdroling Monastery complex.

8. Namdroling Monastery

15.44 MILES

The striking Namdroling Monastery is a large Tibetan Buddhist compound home to the striking Golden Temple and impressive Zangdogpalri Temple. Around 5000…