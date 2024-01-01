Half a kilometre southeast of Khajjiar meadow towards Chamba, a 25m-high statue of Shiva makes a photogenic landmark near the roadside.
Jagdamba Mata Shiva Statue
Dalhousie
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.25 MILES
McLeod's main focus for visiting pilgrims, monks and most tourists is the Tsuglagkhang complex, a custard-coloured concrete monastic village that's home…
29.39 MILES
Soothingly set amid bamboo, trees and flowing water, the delightful Norbulingka Institute, 6km southeast of Dharamsala, was established in 1988 to teach…
Lakshmi Narayan Temple Complex
3.63 MILES
Far and away Chamba's top historical attraction, this temple compound crowning Dogra Bazaar contains a line of six beautifully sculpted stone sikharas …
26.27 MILES
This must-see, two-storey museum sets out to remind visitors of Tibet's history as an independent nation, mourning the Chinese occupation (since 1949) and…
2.5 MILES
The upland area of Dhainkund (2745m) is the most uplifting of many beauty spots around Dalhousie, with a 360-degree panorama encompassing the Pir Pinjal…
26.59 MILES
Men-Tsee-Khang is an organisation established to preserve the traditional arts of Tibetan medicine and astrology. The Gangchen Kyishong branch includes a…
Library of Tibetan Works & Archives
26.64 MILES
Inside the government-in-exile compound, nearly 2km downhill from the Tsuglagkhang complex, the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives began life as a…
3.5 MILES
This museum's rich collection is strongest on Pahari (Hill Country) miniature paintings from the Chamba and other schools, but also intriguing are copper…
Nearby Dalhousie attractions
0.42 MILES
The bowl-shaped, pine-ringed meadow at Khajjiar is a major tourist draw, 22km down the Chamba road from Dalhousie. It's touted as a 'mini-Switzerland' and…
0.46 MILES
Hidden among the restaurants at Khajjiar is the Khajjinag Temple, with its crude effigies of the five Pandavas installed in the 16th century.
2.31 MILES
From the main viewpoint at Dhainkund, a beautiful ridgeline walk leads to the Jai Pohlani Mata Temple in around 1km, where there's a teahouse and great…
2.5 MILES
2.67 MILES
Accessed, like Dhainkund, from Lakkar Mandi, this sanctuary covers 31 sq km of forested hills east of Dalhousie, where you might spot langurs and musk…
3.5 MILES
3.53 MILES
This 11th-century temple sacred to Vishnu stands right beside Gandhi Gate just off the north end of the Chowgan.
3.53 MILES
This unsophisticated red-painted arch makes a useful landmark, spanning the street at the northern end of the Chowgan.