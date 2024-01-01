Gulzar Houz

The Charkaman (Four Arches) area is named after four Qutb Shahi arches on and off Patthargatti, focused on the Gulzar Houz fountain.

  • Interior of royal bath

    Golconda Fort

    5.03 MILES

    Hyderabad's most impressive sight, this monumental fort lies on the western edge of town. In the 16th century the Qutb Shahs made Golconda a fortified…

  • India, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad. The Charminar, or four minars, is no longer a mosque but remains one of Indias best known buildings.

    Charminar

    0.13 MILES

    Hyderabad’s principal landmark and city symbol was built by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah in 1591 to commemorate the founding of Hyderabad and the end of…

  • Qutb Shahi Tombs

    Qutb Shahi Tombs

    9.04 MILES

    The subject of one of India's most ambitious heritage projects, these magnificent domed granite tombs form part of a huge archaeological park that is…

  • Chowmahalla Palace

    Chowmahalla Palace

    0.37 MILES

    This opulent 18th- and 19th-century palace compound, the main residence of several nizams, comprises several grandiose buildings and four garden…

  • Paigah Tombs

    Paigah Tombs

    2.39 MILES

    The aristocratic Paigah family, purportedly descendants of the second Caliph of Islam, were fierce loyalists of the nizams, serving as statespeople,…

  • Dargah Yousufain Sharifain

    Dargah Yousufain Sharifain

    1.94 MILES

    This is perhaps the most famous dargah (Sufi shrine) in Hyderabad, the resting place of two Sufi saints. Qawwali singers and musicians gather here every…

  • Lamakaan

    Lamakaan

    4.36 MILES

    This noncommercial 'inclusive cultural space' is an open centre that hosts plays, films, musical events, exhibitions, organic markets and lectures; some…

  • HEH The Nizam’s Museum

    HEH The Nizam’s Museum

    0.57 MILES

    The Purani Haveli was a home of the sixth nizam, Mahbub Ali Khan (r 1869–1911). He was rumoured to have never worn the same thing twice: hence the 54m…

