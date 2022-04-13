Hyderabad

Golconda fort, Hyderabad District, Telangana, India - August 03, 2014: Ruins of the Golconda Fort.

Steeped in history, thronged with people and buzzing with commerce, the Old City of Hyderabad is one of India's most evocative ancient quarters. Exploring the lanes of this district, with its chai shops and spice merchants, you'll encounter a teeming urban masala of colour and commerce. Looming over the Old City is some of Islamic India's most impressive architecture, in varying states of repair. Most visitors concentrate their time in this area, though the magnificent Golconda Fort should not be missed either.

  • Interior of royal bath

    Golconda Fort

    Hyderabad

    Hyderabad's most impressive sight, this monumental fort lies on the western edge of town. In the 16th century the Qutb Shahs made Golconda a fortified…

  • India, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad. The Charminar, or four minars, is no longer a mosque but remains one of Indias best known buildings.

    Charminar

    Hyderabad

    Hyderabad’s principal landmark and city symbol was built by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah in 1591 to commemorate the founding of Hyderabad and the end of…

  • Qutb Shahi Tombs

    Qutb Shahi Tombs

    Hyderabad

    The subject of one of India's most ambitious heritage projects, these magnificent domed granite tombs form part of a huge archaeological park that is…

  • Chowmahalla Palace

    Chowmahalla Palace

    Hyderabad

    This opulent 18th- and 19th-century palace compound, the main residence of several nizams, comprises several grandiose buildings and four garden…

  • Paigah Tombs

    Paigah Tombs

    Hyderabad

    The aristocratic Paigah family, purportedly descendants of the second Caliph of Islam, were fierce loyalists of the nizams, serving as statespeople,…

  • Dargah Yousufain Sharifain

    Dargah Yousufain Sharifain

    Hyderabad

    This is perhaps the most famous dargah (Sufi shrine) in Hyderabad, the resting place of two Sufi saints. Qawwali singers and musicians gather here every…

  • Lamakaan

    Lamakaan

    Hyderabad

    This noncommercial 'inclusive cultural space' is an open centre that hosts plays, films, musical events, exhibitions, organic markets and lectures; some…

  • British Residency

    British Residency

    Hyderabad

    This palatial Palladian residence, built in 1803–06 by James Achilles Kirkpatrick, the British Resident (official East India Company representative) in…

Art

Bollywood and beyond: South India filming locations

Sep 26, 2019 • 5 min read

Art

Bollywood and beyond: South India filming locations

Sep 26, 2019 • 5 min read

