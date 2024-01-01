Among the buildings of interest in Szeged's one-time Jewish quarter is this former Jewish community centre built in 1902, which once served as an old-age home.
Former Jewish Community Centre
Szeged
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.35 MILES
Subotica's first art nouveau building is the splendid 1902 synagogue designed by Marcell Komor and Deszö Jakab. Its stylised decorations in the form of…
0.03 MILES
The recently renovated art nouveau New Synagogue, designed by Lipót Baumhorn in 1903, is the most beautiful Jewish house of worship in Hungary, if not the…
0.2 MILES
The Reök Palace is a mind-blowing green-and-lilac art nouveau structure, built in 1907, that looks like a decoration at the bottom of an aquarium. It’s…
Votive Church Exhibition Centre
0.46 MILES
This new exhibition space opened in the crypt of the Votive Church below Dom tér in 2016. It examines the history of the cathedral and the surrounding…
0.48 MILES
The Zopf-style Serbian Orthodox church in Dóm tér, dating from 1778, has a fantastic iconostasis: a central gold 'tree', with 70 icons hanging from its …
0.47 MILES
This lovely Secessionist office building with floral mosaics was completed in 1913.
22.18 MILES
The resort town of Palić, 8km from Subotica, is home to a 5-sq-km lake popular with boaters, fisherfolk and afternoon amblers; its water isn't approved…
25.02 MILES
This mansion, also known as Raichle Palace, was built in 1904 as the home and design studio of architect Ferenc Raichle, and it shows. One of the most…
Nearby Szeged attractions
0.03 MILES
The recently renovated art nouveau New Synagogue, designed by Lipót Baumhorn in 1903, is the most beautiful Jewish house of worship in Hungary, if not the…
0.08 MILES
There are a few buildings of interest in Szeged's former Jewish quarter, including the neoclassical Old Synagogue, built in 1843. It now houses theatre…
0.2 MILES
The Reök Palace is a mind-blowing green-and-lilac art nouveau structure, built in 1907, that looks like a decoration at the bottom of an aquarium. It’s…
0.29 MILES
On the west side of the Széchenyi tér is the neobaroque town hall, built in 1883, with its bizarre, top-heavy tower and colourful tiled roof.
5. Votive Church Exhibition Centre
0.46 MILES
This new exhibition space opened in the crypt of the Votive Church below Dom tér in 2016. It examines the history of the cathedral and the surrounding…
0.46 MILES
The Romanesque Demetrius Tower in Dóm tér is the city's oldest structure and is all that remains of a church erected here in the 12th century. It can be…
0.46 MILES
The twin-towered Votive Church is a disproportionate brown-brick monstrosity that was pledged after the flood in 1879 but not completed until 1930. About…
0.47 MILES
This lovely Secessionist office building with floral mosaics was completed in 1913.