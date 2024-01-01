The Petit Musée du Fouta Djallon is a quiet spot, where you learn about the region's unique Fula culture. Many of the items are displayed in small tableaux, which makes it all a bit more interesting. If the museum is locked, head around the back to the owner's house and they'll come and open up.
Petit Musée du Fouta Djallon
Guinea
25.16 MILES
The chutes de Kambadaga, around 35km west of Pita, make for a brilliant day out. The waterfalls crash over three separate falls and they're surrounded by…
12.48 MILES
One of the most enjoyable excursions from Labé is to the impressive Chutes de Saala, where water cascades down a series of step-like falls in a pretty…
1.4 MILES
An interesting place to both buy and watch locally made crafts such as indigo cloth and leather sandals is at the Maison des Artisans. The staff will…
18 MILES
Pita's major attraction, the tall, narrow Chutes du Kinkon, is close to a large hydroelectric plant but this doesn't detract from its beauty. To get to…
1.98 MILES
The bustling central market is worth a poke about. Among the piles of tomatoes, rice and random bits of meat you might find bottles of cure-all…
