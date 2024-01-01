Petit Musée du Fouta Djallon

Guinea

The Petit Musée du Fouta Djallon is a quiet spot, where you learn about the region's unique Fula culture. Many of the items are displayed in small tableaux, which makes it all a bit more interesting. If the museum is locked, head around the back to the owner's house and they'll come and open up.

