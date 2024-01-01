Estadio Nacional Dorotea Guamuch Flores

Guatemala City

LoginSave

Estadio Nacional Dorotea Guamuch Flores is the national stadium and plays host to football games, athletic conferences and big-name concerts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Stone water bowl at Hotel Casa Santa Domingo.

    Iglesia y Convento de Santo Domingo

    15.26 MILES

    Founded by Dominican friars in 1542, Santo Domingo became the biggest and richest monastery in Antigua. Following three 18th-century earthquakes, the…

  • Iglesia Merced

    Iglesia Merced

    15.64 MILES

    At the northern end of 5a Av is La Merced – a striking yellow building trimmed with white plaster filigree. Its facade is one of the most beautiful in…

  • Arco de Santa Catalina

    Arco de Santa Catalina

    15.67 MILES

    The Arco de Santa Catalina is Antigua's most iconic monument, and an early-morning or late-afternoon photo opportunity framing Volcán Agua through its…

  • Casa MIMA

    Casa MIMA

    0.61 MILES

    A wonderfully presented museum and cultural center set in a house dating from the late 19th century. The owners of the house were collectors with eclectic…

  • Honor guards at National Palace, Guatemala City, Guatemala

    Palacio Nacional de la Cultura

    1.17 MILES

    On the north side of Parque Central is this imposing presidential palace, which was built between 1936 and 1943 during the dictatorial rule of General…

  • Catedral de Santiago (Santiago Cathedral), Antigua, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Guatemala, Central America

    Catedral de Santiago

    15.64 MILES

    Antigua's cathedral was begun in 1545, wrecked by the quake of 1773, and only partially rebuilt over the next century. The present sliver of a church –…

  • Guatemala City, Guatemala

    Museo Ixchel

    1.28 MILES

    This museum is named for the Maya goddess of the moon, women, reproduction and textiles. Photographs and exhibits of indigenous costumes and other crafts…

  • Parque Central at night, Antigua, Guatemala, Central America

    Parque Central

    15.68 MILES

    Surrounded by superb colonial structures, this broad and beautiful plaza is the gathering place for antigüeños and visitors alike – a fine, verdant place…

View more attractions

Nearby Guatemala City attractions

2. Banco de Guatemala

0.27 MILES

It's interesting to visit this bank building, which bears relief sculptures by Dagoberto Vásquez depicting his country's history.

3. Museo del Ferrocarril

0.28 MILES

This is one of the city's more intriguing museums, with lots of photos and interesting memorabilia from the train days of old. Documented here are the…

4. Centro Cívico

0.31 MILES

Pride of Zona 4 (actually straddling its borders with Zonas 1 and 5) is the Centro Cívico, a set of large government and institutional buildings…

6. Casa MIMA

0.61 MILES

A wonderfully presented museum and cultural center set in a house dating from the late 19th century. The owners of the house were collectors with eclectic…

7. Museo de Historia Natural

0.76 MILES

The university's small yet packed Museo de Historia Natural is at the same site as the Universidad de San Carlos' botanical garden, which is also included…

8. Jardín Botánico

0.79 MILES

The Universidad de San Carlos has a large, lush botanical garden on the northern edge of Zona 10. The admission includes the university's Museo de…