Lustral Basin

Iraklio Province

Called the lustral basin partly because of historical translations into English, this was where 'symbolic cleansing' took place as part of religious practices.

  Palace of Knossos

    Palace of Knossos

    18.66 MILES

    Crete’s most famous historical attraction is the Palace of Knossos, the grand capital of Minoan Crete, located 5km south of the city of Iraklio. The…

  Heraklion Archaeological Museum

    Heraklion Archaeological Museum

    20.32 MILES

    This state-of-the-art museum is one of the largest and most important in Greece. The two-storey revamped 1930s Bauhaus building makes a gleaming showcase…

  Spinalonga Island

    Spinalonga Island

    13.97 MILES

    Tiny Spinalonga Island became a leper colony in 1903 and catapulted into pop-cultural consciousness thanks to Victoria Hislop's 2005 bestselling novel The…

  Koules Fortress

    Koules Fortress

    20.42 MILES

    After six years of restoration, Iraklio’s symbol, the 16th-century fortress called Rocca al Mare by the Venetians, reopened in August 2016 with a brand…

  Palace of Malia

    Palace of Malia

    0.07 MILES

    The Palace of Malia, 3km east of Malia, was built at about the same time as the great Minoan palaces of Phaestos and Knossos. The First Palace dates back…

  Ancient Lato

    Ancient Lato

    12.08 MILES

    The fortified hilltop city state of Lato is one of Crete’s best-preserved non-Minoan ancient sites and worth the trip for the rural serenity and stunning…

  • Historical Museum of Crete

    Historical Museum of Crete

    20.71 MILES

    If you’re wondering what Crete’s been up to for the past, say, 1700 years, a spin around this engagingly curated museum is in order. Exhibits hopscotch…

  • Church of Panagia Kera

    Church of Panagia Kera

    13.15 MILES

    This tiny triple-aisled church on the main road shelters Crete's best-preserved Byzantine frescoes. The oldest in the central nave (13th century) depict…

Nearby Iraklio Province attractions

1. Royal Apartments

0.01 MILES

These apartments are referred to as the king's and queen's megarons, or royal halls.

2. West Magazines

0.02 MILES

The west magazines were the palace's storerooms for agricultural products. It was believed that if there was a bad harvest, these reserves were…

3. Loggia

0.02 MILES

The loggia was most probably used for ceremonial purposes.

4. Pillar Crypt

0.02 MILES

Located behind a stone-paved vestibule within the west wing of the palace, the pillar crypt is believed to have harboured the most important rooms.

5. Grand Staircase

0.03 MILES

This was the main staircase that led to the 'piano nobile', where important rooms such as reception areas were located.

6. North Court

0.03 MILES

The area known as the North Court was once lined with workshops and storage rooms.

7. Oblique Building

0.03 MILES

Strangely situated and at odds with the rest of the design of the palace, this building has been dated to the 13th century BC, and was probably used by…

8. Hypostyle Hall

0.03 MILES

The hall was a large room with six pillars, presumably supporting a second floor and/or roof. Many decorated ceramics were found here, leading…