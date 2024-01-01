Called the lustral basin partly because of historical translations into English, this was where 'symbolic cleansing' took place as part of religious practices.
0.01 MILES
These apartments are referred to as the king's and queen's megarons, or royal halls.
0.02 MILES
The west magazines were the palace's storerooms for agricultural products. It was believed that if there was a bad harvest, these reserves were…
0.02 MILES
The loggia was most probably used for ceremonial purposes.
0.02 MILES
Located behind a stone-paved vestibule within the west wing of the palace, the pillar crypt is believed to have harboured the most important rooms.
0.03 MILES
This was the main staircase that led to the 'piano nobile', where important rooms such as reception areas were located.
0.03 MILES
The area known as the North Court was once lined with workshops and storage rooms.
0.03 MILES
Strangely situated and at odds with the rest of the design of the palace, this building has been dated to the 13th century BC, and was probably used by…
0.03 MILES
The hall was a large room with six pillars, presumably supporting a second floor and/or roof. Many decorated ceramics were found here, leading…