Welcome to Patmos

Patmos is known as the 'Holy Island' or, less appealingly, 'the island of the Apocalypse' after St John the Divine who, exiled some 2000 years ago, envisioned the end of the world in a cave and recorded this in the disturbing Book of Revelation: 'And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and 10 horns...'

