Welcome to Patmos
In the Greek myths Patmos was referred to as 'Latmos', a sunken mountain which Artemis and Poseidon persuaded Zeus to resurface. You'll be glad they did, for this hourglass-shaped island has no sizeable towns, just the picturesque harbour community of Skala, and labyrinthine village of hillside Hora. Patmos still abounds in barely disturbed bays lined with sand and pebble beaches, lulled by limpid waters and overlooked by pine- and heather-coated hillsides. They say the island's strange energy either embraces or repels you; what will it do for you?
Top experiences in Patmos
Patmos activities
Turkey and Greece from Istanbul with Athens and Cappadocia
Your 8-day cruise and land tour starts in Istanbul before taking you on a 4-day Aegean cruise, starting in Kusadasi in Turkey and visiting the Greek islands of Patmos, Crete, Santorini and Mykonos, as well as Athens on Greece’s mainland. Your cruise then ends back in Kusadasi before a 4-day land tour of Turkey’s highlights, including Ephesus, Pamukkale, Cappadocia and time back in Istanbul. Your tour includes sightseeing tours in Turkey, domestic flights, plus 10 breakfasts, eight lunches and nine dinners, including all meals and a drinks package on your cruise ship, the comfortable Celestyal Olympia. Also included is 4- or 5-star hotel accommodation in Istanbul, Pamukkale and Cappadocia, and travel by air-conditioned coach around Turkey with a professional guide throughout. Shore excursions on the cruise are at your own expense.