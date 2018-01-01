Acropolis with Cape Sounion, Temple of Poseidon from Athens

Acropolis Walking Tour (3 hours): Meet your guide in Syntagma Square, and kick off your tour outside the Greek Parliament and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where you’ll watch the statuesque evzones (the presidential guard) perform the Changing of the Guard ceremony in their eye-catching uniforms.Next, cross through the National Gardens and catch sight of Zappeion Congress Hall. Pass by iconic sights like the Temple of Olympian Zeus (Olympieion) and Hadrian’s Arch on your way to Plaka, the city’s Old Town. Have your camera ready as you wander the labyrinthine streets flanked with neoclassical architecture, Byzantine churches and bustling boutiques.From Plaka, make the short stroll along the Dionyssiou Areopagitou walkway to the Acropolis of Athens, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed citadel perched high above the city on a rocky outcrop. Pay the entrance fee (own expense) and then head inside with your guide for a glimpse into the world of Ancient Greece.See highlights such as the Temple of Athena Nike, Propylaea gateway and the Parthenon, the Acropolis’ crowning jewel. Pause for photos and listen to your guide’s commentary about the historical significance behind each ruin. Your tour concludes at the Acropolis’ summit, leaving you free to continue sightseeing at your leisure.Cape Sounion and Temple of Poseidon Half-Day Trip (4 hours):Around 2:45pm, board your coach for the drive to Cape Sounion, the southernmost tip of the Attica Peninsula, passing the idyllic beaches of the Saronic Gulf along the way. When you arrive, walk over to see the astounding Temple of Poseidon, a gleaming white beacon perched on a rocky hilltop overlooking the sea. The site was an important temple for the ancient Greeks, who once flocked here to worship Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea.Admire incredible views across the Aegean Sea and look out for the island of Kea that you can often see on a clear day. Hear facts from your guide, such as how the temple was built in 44 BC, and see many of its original Doric columns still standing, including one that features graffiti left by English Romantic poet Lord Byron in the early 1800s.After your tour, you’ll be driven back to your Athens hotel or the closest point to your accommodation.