Rhine River Cruise: Cologne to Königswinter with Sightseeing

Head to the Cologne riverside in the morning to board your boat. Then, sit back and relax on your 4-hour cruise along the beautiful Rhine River, the longest river in Germany. Enjoy views of the historical towns, hilltop castles and prehistoric fortifications that dot the waterfront while learning about the sights from your onboard guide.Arrive in Königswinter, a resort city at the foot of the densely wooded Siebengebirge hills. Here you have between two and four hours of free time to enjoy lunch if you wish (own expense) and visit the attraction of your choice, as described below. At a prearranged time in the late afternoon or early evening, reboard your boat for a condensed 2.5-hour cruise back to Cologne.Sea Life Aquarium Admission:Get a look at the fascinating underwater world at Sea Life Königswinter, an aquarium home to more than 2,000 animals covering more than 120 species. See local and tropical sea dwellers such as stingrays and seahorses, watch animal feedings and walk through one of Germany’s rare 360-degree underwater glass tunnel to come face-to-face with sharks.Drachnfels Railway Ride:Ride one of Germany's oldest cogwheel railways up to the famous Drachenfels hill and stop at the middle station to admire the Drachenfels Castle ruins. This ancient fortress was built by Archbishop Arnold I of Cologne in the 1100s to protect the Cologne region, but was destroyed during the Thirty Years’ War in 1634 and was never rebuilt. Enjoy views over the Rhine Valley from the summit.