Pope Benedict XVI's baptismal font can be viewed at the Pfarrkirche St Oswald, which is open for viewing except during church services.

  • Geburtshaus

    Geburtshaus

    0.05 MILES

    The simple but pretty Bavarian home where Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI) was born in 1927 and lived for the first two years of his life…

  • Heimatmuseum

    Heimatmuseum

    0.05 MILES

    The Heimatmuseum is in possession of a golden chalice and a skullcap that was used by Pope Benedict XVI in his private chapel in Rome. It is only open to…

