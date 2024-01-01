Fischkastenbrunnen

Ulm

In the Marktplatz is the Fischkastenbrunnen, a fountain where fishmongers kept their river fish alive on market days.

  • Ulmer Münster

    Ulmer Münster

    0.14 MILES

    'Ooh, it’s so big'… First-time visitors gush as they strain their neck muscles gazing up to the Münster. It is. And rather beautiful. Celebrated for its…

  • fortified stone wall and rampart in 19th century fortress of Ulm, Germany; Shutterstock ID 1112413670; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1112413670

    Stadtmauer

    0.1 MILES

    South of the Fischerviertel, along the Danube’s north bank, runs the red-brick Stadtmauer (city wall), the height of which was reduced in the 19th century…

  • Old houses in the famous Ulm fishing district, Fischerviertel, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, HDR imaging

    Fischerviertel

    0.18 MILES

    The charming Fischerviertel, Ulm’s old fishers’ and tanners’ quarter, is slightly southwest of the centre. Beautifully restored half-timbered houses…

  • Museum Ulm

    Museum Ulm

    0.02 MILES

    This museum is a fascinating romp through ancient and modern art, history and archaeology. Standouts include the 20th-century Kurt Fried Collection,…

  • Einstein Fountain & Monument

    Einstein Fountain & Monument

    0.44 MILES

    A nod to Ulm’s most famous son, this fiendishly funny bronze fountain by Jürgen Goertz shows a wild-haired, tongue-poking-out Albert Einstein, who was…

  • Zeughaus

    Zeughaus

    0.45 MILES

    With origins dating back to the early 14th century, the Zeughaus is one of Ulm's most impressive historical buildings. It underwent significant expansion…

  • Stadthaus

    Stadthaus

    0.16 MILES

    Designed by Richard Meier, the contemporary aesthetic of the concrete-and-glass Stadthaus is a dramatic contrast to the Münster. The American architect…

1. Marktplatz

0.02 MILES

Lording it over the Marktplatz, the 14th-century Rathaus sports a step-gabled, lavishly frescoed Renaissance facade. Out front is the Fischkastenbrunnen,…

2. Rathaus

0.02 MILES

The 14th-century Rathaus has an ornately painted Renaissance facade and a gilded astrological clock (1520); bells count off every quarter-hour. Inside you…

3. Museum Ulm

0.02 MILES

This museum is a fascinating romp through ancient and modern art, history and archaeology. Standouts include the 20th-century Kurt Fried Collection,…

4. Metzgerturm

0.04 MILES

Part of Ulm's original medieval fortifications, the 36m-high, colourful tile-roofed Metzgerturm does a Tower of Pisa by leaning 2.05m off-centre.

5. Stadtbibliothek

0.04 MILES

This 36m-high glass pyramid is the city’s main library. Designed by Gottfried Böhm, it's most impressive illuminated after dark.

6. Kunsthalle Weishaupt

0.06 MILES

The glass-fronted Kunsthalle Weishaupt contains the private collection of Siegfried Weishaupt, which is presented in rotating exhibitions. The accent is…

7. Stadtmauer

0.1 MILES

South of the Fischerviertel, along the Danube’s north bank, runs the red-brick Stadtmauer (city wall), the height of which was reduced in the 19th century…

8. Synagogue

0.13 MILES

Fitting neatly into Ulm's ensemble of eye-catching contemporary architecture, this free-standing synagogue was built for the Jewish community and…