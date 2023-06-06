Ulm

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The Gothic spire of the Ulm Minster, Germany

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Starting with the statistics: Ulm has the crookedest house (as listed in Guinness World Records) and one of the narrowest (4.5m wide), the world’s oldest zoomorphic sculpture (aged 30,000 years), tallest cathedral steeple (161.5m high), and is the birthplace of the physicist, Albert Einstein.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ulmer Münster

    Ulmer Münster

    Ulm

    'Ooh, it’s so big'… First-time visitors gush as they strain their neck muscles gazing up to the Münster. It is. And rather beautiful. Celebrated for its…

  • Ulm, BW / Germany - 14 July 2020: view of the town square in historic Ulm with people enjoying a day out 1256720641 architectural detail, baden-wuerttemberg, bar, buildings, city center, contrast, downtown, eat, european, german, have a drink relax, historic, homes, landmark, lifestyle, many, meet friends, narrow street, people bicycle, rathaus, rathausplatz, shops, sightseeing, socialize

    Marktplatz

    Ulm

    Lording it over the Marktplatz, the 14th-century Rathaus sports a step-gabled, lavishly frescoed Renaissance facade. Out front is the Fischkastenbrunnen,…

  • fortified stone wall and rampart in 19th century fortress of Ulm, Germany; Shutterstock ID 1112413670; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1112413670

    Stadtmauer

    Ulm

    South of the Fischerviertel, along the Danube’s north bank, runs the red-brick Stadtmauer (city wall), the height of which was reduced in the 19th century…

  • Old houses in the famous Ulm fishing district, Fischerviertel, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, HDR imaging

    Fischerviertel

    Ulm

    The charming Fischerviertel, Ulm’s old fishers’ and tanners’ quarter, is slightly southwest of the centre. Beautifully restored half-timbered houses…

  • Einstein Fountain & Monument

    Einstein Fountain & Monument

    Ulm

    A nod to Ulm’s most famous son, this fiendishly funny bronze fountain by Jürgen Goertz shows a wild-haired, tongue-poking-out Albert Einstein, who was…

  • Zeughaus

    Zeughaus

    Ulm

    With origins dating back to the early 14th century, the Zeughaus is one of Ulm's most impressive historical buildings. It underwent significant expansion…

  • Museum Ulm

    Museum Ulm

    Ulm

    This museum is a fascinating romp through ancient and modern art, history and archaeology. Standouts include the 20th-century Kurt Fried Collection,…

  • Stadthaus

    Stadthaus

    Ulm

    Designed by Richard Meier, the contemporary aesthetic of the concrete-and-glass Stadthaus is a dramatic contrast to the Münster. The American architect…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ulm with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Ulm