With origins dating back to the early 14th century, the Zeughaus is one of Ulm's most impressive historical buildings. It underwent significant expansion in the 16th and 17th centuries – note the Renaissance and baroque motifs embellishing the portals – and was damaged during WWII. Only a few of the original arsenal's weapons remain as most were seized during the Napoleonic Wars. Out front is the Einstein Fountain, dedicated to Ulm's brainiest son.