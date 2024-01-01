Stadtmuseum

Bavarian Alps

LoginSave

The Stadtmuseum touches on practically all aspects of local culture and history, with a fine collection of painted armoires (the so-called Tölzer Kasten), a 2m-tall, single-stringed Nonnengeige (marine trumpet), examples of traditional glass painting and a cart used in the Leonhardifahrt.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 500px Photo ID: 141403461 - Photo by Savvy Gao

    Schloss Nymphenburg

    27.58 MILES

    This commanding palace and its lavish gardens sprawl around 5km northwest of the Altstadt. Begun in 1664 as a villa for Electress Adelaide of Savoy, the…

  • Residenzmuseum

    Residenzmuseum

    26.24 MILES

    Home to Bavaria's Wittelsbach rulers from 1508 until WWI, the Residenz is Munich's number-one attraction. The amazing treasures, as well as all the…

  • Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    Alte Pinakothek

    26.78 MILES

    Munich's main repository of Old European Masters is crammed with all the major players who decorated canvases between the 14th and 18th centuries. This…

  • Isar Cycle Route, Monopteros in background, English Garden, Munich, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Englischer Garten

    26.72 MILES

    The sprawling English Garden is among Europe's biggest city parks – it even rivals London's Hyde Park and New York's Central Park for size – and is a…

  • Interior view of the Pinakothek der Moderne, Rotunda, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

    Pinakothek der Moderne

    26.69 MILES

    Germany's largest modern-art museum unites four significant collections under a single roof: 20th-century art, applied design from the 19th century to…

  • Streetview on Luitpold Prinzregent Statue and Bavarian National Museum Munich

    Bayerisches Nationalmuseum

    26.43 MILES

    Picture the classic 19th-century museum, a palatial neoclassical edifice overflowing with exotic treasure and thought-provoking works of art, a repository…

  • BERLIN - JANUARY 10: Deutsches Technikmuseum Berlin was founded in 1982 in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin and exhibits a large collection of historical technical artifacts January 10, 2010 in Berlin.; Shutterstock ID 70200388; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Deutsches Museum

    25.57 MILES

    If you’re one of those people for whom science is an unfathomable turn-off, a visit to the Deutsches Museum might just show you that physics and…

  • BMW World, built 2003 - 2007 by Coop Himmelblau, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

    BMW Welt

    28.71 MILES

    Next to the Olympiapark, the glass-and-steel, double-cone tornado spiralling down from a dark cloud the size of an aircraft carrier holds BMW Welt, truly…

View more attractions

Nearby Bavarian Alps attractions

1. Kalvarienberg

0.31 MILES

Above the town, on Kalvarienberg, looms Bad Tölz’ landmark, the twin-towered Kalvarienbergkirche. This enormous baroque structure stands side by side with…

2. Buchheim Museum

14.85 MILES

Art fans should make a special trip to this museum on the western shore of Starnberger See, espcially if they have an interest in expressionism. The…

3. Votivkapelle

17.16 MILES

This small, neo-Romanesque chapel was built near the point where King Ludwig II mysteriously drowned in 1886. The actual spot where his body was found is…

4. Kaiserin Elisabeth Museum

18.24 MILES

This small exhibit in the grand surroundings of the former royal waiting rooms of the historic Bahnhof Possenhofen, now the S-Bahn station, focuses on…

5. Museum Starnberger See

19.17 MILES

You may have to duck your head when touring this 400-year-old farmhouse that offers a glimpse of life on the lake as it once was. It also boasts a…

6. Bavaria Filmstadt

21.21 MILES

Movie magic is the draw of the Bavaria Filmstadt, a theme park built around Bavaria Film, one of Germany's oldest studios, founded in 1919. The top…

7. Kloster Andechs

22.94 MILES

Founded in the 10th century, the gorgeous hilltop monastery of Andechs has long been a place of pilgrimage, though today more visitors come to slurp the…

8. Tierpark Hellabrunn

23.24 MILES

Some 6km south of the city centre, Tierpark Hellabrunn has 5000 furry, feathered and finned friends that rarely fail to enthral the little ones. The zoo…