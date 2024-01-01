The Stadtmuseum touches on practically all aspects of local culture and history, with a fine collection of painted armoires (the so-called Tölzer Kasten), a 2m-tall, single-stringed Nonnengeige (marine trumpet), examples of traditional glass painting and a cart used in the Leonhardifahrt.
